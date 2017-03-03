Rajkummar Rao is all set to give us yet another impressive performance with his next film Trapped.

In this making video of the film, we see Rajkummar Rao preparing for the challenging role, that involves a sort of a breakdown, after he gets trapped. Director Vikramaditya Motwane is also seen talking about how hard-working Rajkummar is and what he had to go through to get things right.

Watch the video here:

The film revolves around a man who gets trapped in a high rise without food, water and electricity.

Trapped is all set to release on 17th March, 2017.