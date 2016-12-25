SHARE

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has collaborated with popular Indo-Canadian online personality Lilly Singh, also known by her YouTube username IISuperwomanII, for a video called “How To Be A Good Wing Woman”.


Singh shared the video on Twitter and YouTube on Saturday. It is picturised on Priyanka and Lilly, who can be seen at a bar.

How to Be a Good Wing Woman (ft. Priyanka Chopra)
“How To Be A Good Wing Woman ft. Priyanka Chopra…This holiday season, get your BFF a new bae! 12 Collabs Of X’mas,” Lilly captioned the image.

This is the first time that the “Bajirao Mastani” actress has collaborated with the 28-year-old Youtube sensation.

Priyanka on Sunday morning tweeted that working on the video was fun.

“This was so much fun Superwoman…Merry Christmas everyone,” she tweeted.

