Jacqueline Fernandez has embarked on a promotional spree for her upcoming release Judwaa 2.

After wrapping a series of press meets in Mumbai along with Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan, the actress took a flight to the UK for Da-bang tour along with Salman Khan.

While in the UK, the Judwaa actors took to Instagram to promote Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming entertainer.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan are seen singing and dancing to ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12‘ in the Instagram video posted by the actress.

Both Salman and Jacqueline are seen exuding a fun chemistry as they are seen reliving the hook step of ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12‘.

The ever-entertaining actress posted a video of herself and Superstar Salman Khan dancing away with much glee,”Tan Tanna Tan with the original Judwaa @beingsalmankhan just for you @varundvn time for #judwaa2now!! #mumbaibound”

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2‘ is a film packed with action, drama, humour and romance just like the original 1997 Salman Khan starrer Judwaa.

Judwaa 2 has generated immense buzz amongst the audiences with its songs and all the content pieces which have been unveiled so far. There has been huge anticipation to witness the evergreen classic get a contemporary twist.

The trailer of the comedy film has left the audience in splits with its perfectly timed jokes and brilliant performances. The songs ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12‘, ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa‘, ‘Oonchi Hai Building‘ and ‘Aa Toh Sahi‘ have got everyone dancing to its tunes.

Judwaa 2 directed by David Dhawan will have Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in ‘Judwaa‘. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.