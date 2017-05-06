Watch The Official Trailer Of Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk

After giving us masterpieces in the form of Interstellar, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception and The Prestige, director Christopher Nolan is back with another stirring tale Dunkirk.

Dunkirk is set in World War II and revolves around the Dunkirk evacuation.

Watch The Trailer right here:

This new trailer showcases the desperate efforts to evacuate the hundreds of thousands of British soldiers, using a fleet of civilian ships covered by a handful of airplanes

According to data analytics firm ListenFirst Media, the first trailer of Dunkirk generated the most Twitter engagement of all the trailers that were released that week.

Dunkirk stars Oscar winner Mark Rylance, stage legend Kenneth Branagh, pop sensation Harry Styles, as well as Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy, both of whom worked on Nolan’s Dark Knight films and Inception.

Christopher Nolan wrote the story with the intention to tell it from three perspectives – the air, land, and sea. Efforts were made to create suspense solely through details, as the script contained little dialogue

The filming of this war drama began on 23 May 2016 in Dunkirk, France, and was shot on IMAX 65 mm and 65 mm large format film stock by cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema.

The music of the film is given by Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer.

It is produced under the banners of RatPac-Dune Entertainment and Syncopy Inc. Dunkirk is distributed by Warner Brothers.

The film is a co-production between the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States.

Dunkirk hits theaters on July 21, when it will face off against Luc Besson’s science-fiction adventure Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Nolan’s previous Warner Bros. films, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and Inception, all opened around the same time.