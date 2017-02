After releasing the teaser and posters, the makers have released the official trailer of Swara Bhaskar’s Anaarkali Of Aarah.

The story of the film revolves the life of an erotic singer played by Swara, who fights back with a powerful man and rises against all the odds.

Watch the trailer right here:

Written and directed by Avinash Das, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

It is set to hit the screens on 24th March