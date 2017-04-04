Watch O Re Kaharo Track From Vidya’s Begum Jaan

Check Out the new track O Re Kaharo from the upcoming period drama film Begum Jaan.

The song showcases the emotional and painful journey of the women in a brothel.

Watch the emotional track right here:

The track is composed by Anu Malik and crooned by Altamash Faridi and Kalpana Patowary, while the lyrics have been penned by Kausar Munir.

Begum Jaan is helmed by National Award winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji. The Bengali director is making his directorial debut in Bollywood with this film.

Vidya Balan, has done many women-centric films like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Kahaani 2 and Bobby Jasoos, and with Begum Jaan, the 38-year old actress has added one more memorable character to her name.

Srijit Mukherjee’s directorial is a Hindi adaptation of his Bengali film “Rajkahini“, which saw Rituparna Sengupta in the lead role.

Apart from Vidya Balan, who is portraying the character of a brothel madam, Begum Jaan has one of the biggest and most powerful ensemble cast, with Naseeruddin Shah, Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Chunky Pandey, Vivek Mushran, Poonam Rajput, Ridheema Tiwari, Flora Saini, Priyankaa Setia, Mishti Chakraborty, Sumit Nijhawan, Pitobash and Rajesh Sharma.

The hard-hitting plot deals with the trauma of displaced women in a brothel during India’s partition. While “Rajkahini” was based in Bengal, “Begum Jaan” is based out of Punjab.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Vishesh Bhatt and Play Entertainment, the film is scheduled for release on 14th April.

Post the release of Begum Jaan, Vidya Balan will start the shooting of Tumhari Sulu.

Tumhari Sulu revolves around the character of Sulu (Sulochana), a simple, happy-go-lucky housewife who stumbles upon a job of a night RJ (radio jockey). The music will play a crucial element in the film.

Interestingly, Vidya has previously portrayed the character of an RJ in Lage Raho Munnabhai.

Tumhari Sulu will be directed by a noted ad-man Suresh Triveni.