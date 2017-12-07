WATCH NOW! The Teaser Of 3 Storeys Is Intriguing As Hell

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media and Entertainment have collaborated with B4U Movie for their upcoming film, titled 3 Storeys. It is an intriguing feature film revolving around 3 stories.

Every person has a story behind the masks they wear — simple, twisted, happy, sad… but almost always fascinating. Over the course of three acts, it explores three types of love — lost, avenged and forbidden. Secrets from the past tumble out of many closets and it becomes clear that life in this small community is not quite what it seems.

3 Storeys will feature a power-packed ensemble cast of actors like Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and Renuka Shahane in pivotal roles. The film also proves to be the debuting platform for young talents Aisha Ahmed and Ankit Rathi.

The makers of 3 Storeys have announced the release date along with a poster and the teaser of the film. It is all set to release early next year.

The narratives of the actors are intricately intertwined giving each actor enough scope to leave a remarkable impact. The one-minute teaser also features Renuka Shahne, who will be seen on-screen after a long hiatus, in a never-seen-before avatar as she portrays the character of Auntie Flory.

With stunning cinematography, powerful performances and fascinating commentaries on the power and destruction of class, religion, and status, ‘3 Storeys blends Bollywood with universal themes and heart-wrenching storylines that will resonate strongly with audiences across the globe. The film is slated to release on 16th February 2018.