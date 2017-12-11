WATCH NOW!! Nerve-Wrecking Trailer Of Karan Kundrra & Zareen Khan Starrer '1921'

A decade after the success of 1920, Vikram Bhatt will be directing 1921, the trailer of which will release today. The spine-chilling trailer features the lead cast Karan Kundra and Zarine Khan.

The Vikram Bhatt directed horror film revolves around Ayush (Karan Kundrra) & Rose (Zareen Khan). Based in the year 1921 the film deals with Ayush & Rose’s battle with extreme paranormal activities created by a ruthless and cursed spirit that would lead them to their ultimate redemption or downfall.

Motion Picture Capital presents a Loneranger and Reliance Entertainment Production, written and directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Watch the trailer right here:

Director Vikram Bhatt says he will set a new precedent as far as the horror genre in Bollywood is concerned. Actress Zarine Khan is headlining the film’s cast with actor Karan Kundra.

“The point is to just not scare but to make the audience feel for the characters and to want them protected. 1921 is a film that goes beyond the genre. Why can’t the villain of a great love be a great evil,” Bhatt said of the film, in a statement.

The film revolves around the lead cast dealing with their dark pasts and secrets to secure their present and future. It is a struggle between life and death and is based entirely in Britain.

This is not Bhatt’s first tryst with the horror genre. He has worked on the Raaz series, Haunted 3D and 1920 franchise, among others.

The film 1921, like 1920, will have a strong romantic and emotional premise between the lead pair.

On the work front, Zareen Khan was last seen in Aksar 2 which failed miserably at the box office while Karan Kundra was seen in Mubarakan which turned out good at the box office.