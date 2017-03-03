After getting a great response for the action packed trailer of Naam Shabana, the makers have released the first song ‘Rozana’. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the song explores the emotional and personal side of Shabana played by Taapsee.

The song has been composed by Rochak Kohli and the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir. Listen to the track here:

The action drama revolves around Taapsee’s character who will be seen as a special agent. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar in a cameo.

Produced by Shital Bhatia and Neeraj Pandey, the film is directed by Shivam Nair. Naam Shabana is slated to hit the screens on 31st March.