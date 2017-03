The official trailer of the romantic flick Mirza Juuliet, featuring Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumar and Pia Bajpai is out.

The film is an unconventional love story with the blend of love, lust, emotion, drama and action. Watch the trailer right here:

Directed by Rajesh Ram Singh and produced by Falansha Media Pvt. Ltd, the film also stars Priyanshu Chatterjee and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.

It is set to hit the screens on 14th April.