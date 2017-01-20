SHARE

Here comes the 2nd trailer of the upcoming Marvel comics superhero film Logan featuring Hugh Jackman in the titular role.


It is the 10th installment of the X Men series and the 3rd and last solo film of Wolverine after X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) and The Wolverine (2013).

This action-packed trailer shows the glimpse of a mysterious girl Laura Kinney played by Dafne Keen, who may or may not be the clone of Logan.

Watch the trailer right here:

Watch Logan Trailer | Ft. Hugh Jackman And Patrick Stewart

Directed by James Mangold, the film is set to hit the screens on 3rd March.

