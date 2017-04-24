Watch Jiyo Re Baahubali Song Promo From Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Here’s the song promo Jiyo Re Baahubali from the highly anticipated magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The 30-second long promo clip showcases Baahubali aka Prabhas riding a horse, firing weapons and showing a natural flair with swords, with the people of the kingdom of Mahishmati cheering for their king and showering flowers on him.

The song is crooned by Daler Mehndi, Sanjeev Chimmalgi and Ramya Behara, while the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir. The track is composed by M.M.Kreem.

Watch the song promo right here:

Actor Prabhas, ahead of the release of “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” in which he plays a superhero-like character, says he grew up as a fan of popular superheroes such as He-Man and Superman.

“Even though I was very fond of superheroes such as He-Man and Superman from a very young age, I never thought of I would play such characters in my career. I need to thank S.S. Rajamouli for offering me a superhero-like character,” Prabhas told IANS.

In the second part of “Baahubali” franchise, Prabhas will return as Amarendra Baahubali.

The cast and crew of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion including actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubatti and Anushka Shetty along with director S.S. Rajamouli will be descending upon Dubai to unveil the film in a promotional event on April 25 at Roxy Cinemas, City Walk.

Directed by Rajamouli, the project will finally shed the light on why Kattappa, a character played by Sathyaraj, killed Baahubali.

Released in 2015, “Baahubali – The Beginning” went on to become the highest grossing Indian film within India and the third highest grossing Indian film globally; receiving national and international acclaim.

The film will release worldwide in IMAX on April 28. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will release over 6500 screens across India, which makes it the first film to have such a big release in the history of cinema.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is slated for a release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam on April 28.