The makers of Jagga Jasoos have just released the first song Ullu Ka Pattha from the film. The song written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi has been composed by music maestro Pritam.

Features Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, the lead hitting the streets of Morocco with their quirky and unusual robotic dance moves, trying to earn money for their travels from the people around.

Watch the video here:

This is the song which Ranbir and Katrina shot in Morocco after a fraught break-up. The pictures from the sets went viral then and the song is receiving immense appreciation from the audience.

Trending :

The song really unfolded a lot of madness as it features Giraffes, Zebras, an Ostrich that has just laid an egg, a flying car and an about-to-crash two-seater plane. It also gives us a sneak peek into the adventurous journey of Ranbir Kapoor who is playing a detective in the film.

The song is just picture-perfect and has a beautiful cinematography which creates more excitement among the audience to watch the film on 14th July 2017 in theaters near them! It was earlier supposed to release in 2015, the film got pushed to mid-2016. Last year, the makers decided to re-shoot some portions of the film and announced a release date of April 7, 2017. However, Anurag Basu clarified in February 2017 that since the film’s target audience are kids, they wanted a perfect release date that does not clash with their school exams.

We bet you will end up playing the song on a loop! Also, isn’t the chemistry between Ranbir-Kat just too cute?