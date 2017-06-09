Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s film Jagga Jasoos has been the talk of the social media for months now. With the release of date of July, the makers are dropping new songs from the film.

They have released a new song from the film titled Galti Se Mistake. The song features Ranbir Kapoor dressed in a college attire dancing at his goofy best with some of his buddies. The song also gives us a glimpse of Anurag Basu. We hope you too can spot Basu in this video!

Watch the song here:

Ranbir’s quirky avatar in the track will leave you giggling. Anurag Basu got a young choreographer Ruel Dausan Varindani on board for the signature step of the song. The director had the Indo-Filipino hip-hop artist on the set of a dance reality show and was amused by a particular step that he was teaching a contestant.

“Ruel was thrilled that his step would be used in the film with Ranbir performing it,” Basu said. The film also features Katrina Kaif in a lead role.

Trending :

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos has had the audience intrigued ever since the makers revealed the trailer aka the ‘World of Jagga’. By giving the audience an insight into the adventurous and mystic world of Jagga Jasoos, Anurag Basu has not only left the audience in anticipation of the film’s release but also in curiosity to unfold the mystery of Jagga Jasoos.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017.

Stay tuned for more updates on Jagga Jasoos.