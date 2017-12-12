Watch The Intriguing Trailer Of Arbaaz Khan’s Nirdosh

After working with Sunny Leone in Tera Intezaar, Arbaaz Khan is back with Nirdosh. It also stars Manjari Fadnnis, Ashmit Patel, and Maheck Chahal. The film is a murder mystery and promises nail-biting suspense packed with a great music score and thrilling action sequences.

Directed by Subroto Paul and Pradeep Rangwani, the film has been produced by UV films and is slated to release on 12th January 2018. It seems that after a long time being away from the silver screen, Arbaaz is finally coming back to the movies, and has made some choices about the kind of movies he would like to do.

Watch the trailer right here:

The trailer has Arbaaz Khan who plays the role of a police officer and is in charge of solving a murder case. Manjari Fadnnis is arrested for the crime, however, as events unfold, many possibilities and suspects come to the fore. Ashmit Patel, who plays a suspect who says that he killed the woman, is also seen having erotic scenes with the actress Maheck Chahal.

Arbaaz was last seen in Tera Intezaar which turned out to be a flop at the box office. Apart from this, Arbaaz Khan has lauded Kripalu Mahila Mahavidyalaya for taking the lead in providing free education to thousands of poor and destitute girls from different regions and religions.

Attending the annual function of the Mahavidyalaya at Kunda in Pratapgarh district, some 150 km south of here, Khan appreciated the fact that the effort to empower girls has been going on for several years, according to a statement from Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JKP), which runs the institution.

Trending

Khan, who watched music and dance performances by the students, as well as colourful presentations, also lauded JKP presidents Vishakha Tripathi, Shyama Tripathi and Krishna Tripathi for their work.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who addressed the event via mobile phone, praised JKP for setting an example in spirituality and social service, the statement added.

Elaborating on the institution’s activities, JKP Secretary Ram Puri said the aim was to provide a complete education to girls: Not only free education from primary to post-graduate level, but also facilities like free transportation, books and their other daily needs.

The event was also attended by All-India Anti-Terrorist Front head and former Youth Congress chief Maninderjeet Singh Bitta.