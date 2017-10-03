Watch The Inspirational Trailer Of Saif Ali Khan’s Chef

With hardly a week remaining before the film’s release, the makers of Chef released another trailer of the Saif Ali Khan starrer. Chef happens to be the Bollywood adaptation of Jon Favreau’s Hollywood comedy-drama Chef (2014) and judging by the trailers and first looks, it seems just as impressive.

The film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, who’s the director of Akshay Kumar starrer Airlift (2016). The film went on to be a huge hit, which brings a lot of promise and expectations ahead of his next release. In the second trailer, we see the breakdown and gradual rise of Khan’s character.

He calls his life a “recipe for disaster”, and you can see why; he pursues his passion for cooking, and in the process, loses his connect with his wife and son. The bridge with his wife does not seem like one he can rebuild easily, considering the fact that Milind Soman’s character seems to be close to her and has charmed the son too. But winning over his son is a goal he works towards, and for this, he chooses to take him on an eating tour in North India.

Watch the trailer 2 here:

The film’s story revolves around a professional chef, who quits his job at a popular restaurant, and decides to resume his career in a food truck that he starts with his friend and son. Apart from Saif, the film stars child actor Svar Kamble as Saif’s onscreen son, Padmapriya and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

The film was earlier slotted for a July 14, 2017, release but was postponed to avoid clash with Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos. However, the film was pushed back and it is now set to release on October 6, 2017.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film also stars Padmapriya Janakiraman, Dhanish Karthik, Shyan Munshi, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Canadian-Indian comedian Russell Peters. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Bandra West Pictures.