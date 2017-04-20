Hindi retro music twist for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

Disney India has acquired the rights of Bappi Lahiri’s popular song “Jhoom jhoom jhoom baba” to rehash it for a promotional video of forthcoming Hollywood film “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” brought classic songs back in style, and the second part of the 2014 film promises to live up to the expectations. The studio decided to pick the song from 1980’s film “Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki” to be in sync with the film’s spirit.

“‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ are a super cool set of superheroes who believe in having a ball as they save the galaxy. As music is a dominant aspect of the movie, we thought it would be a great idea to revive a retro hit dance for the Hindi version,” Amrita Pandey, Vice President-Studios, Disney India, said in a statement.

The Guardians Song | GotG Vol. 2 | In Cinemas May 5 The Awesome 80s return with this desi disco twist!

She added: “After listening to some popular songs from 1980s, the team unanimously felt ‘Jhoom jhoom jhoom baba‘ echoes the fun spirit associated with the Guardians. The song is about making the best of the moment and enjoying it, just like these superheroes. We hope the mash-up for ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2‘ will be enjoyed by existing and innumerable new fans in India.”

The song was released on Thursday.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is written and directed by James Gunn, and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista. It also features the voices of actors like Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. It is releasing on May 5 in India, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

With the backdrop titled ‘Awesome Mixtape #2’, the second part of the 2014 film “Guardians of the Galaxy” will take further the team’s adventures as they traverse different cosmos to protect their world. This time, the storyline will explore family values and also unravel many family truths and mysteries.