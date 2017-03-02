Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Trailer Out Now

Check out the brand new trailer of the upcoming superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The movie is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy.

The film is written and directed by James Gunn and stars an ensemble cast featuring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker and others.

Check out the trailer and poster here:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is intended to be the sequel to 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and the fifteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2017, in 3D and IMAX 3D.