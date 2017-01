Check out the brand new track Dhingana from the highly anticipated action-thriller flick Raees. Shah Rukh Khan aka Raees as a liquor smuggler is totally killing it with his attitude in this video.

Dhingana is crooned by Mika Singh and composed by Aheer (JAM8), while the lyrics are penned by Mayur Puri.

Enjoy the track right here:

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also features Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

Raees is all set to clash with Kaabil on 25th January.