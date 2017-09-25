Get set to relive the 90s magic with David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2. 20 years ago, Salman Khan made Bollywood fall in love with Prem and Raja, and now, two decades later, Varun Dhawan has stepped into the shoes of Khan to recreate the magic.

As the Ganpati song of Judwaa 2 has been the festive track of the season, the making of this full-power track on our very own Ganpati Bappa – ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya’ is out! The song making is here and it is sure to leave you startled and in a mood to dance.

The video has David Dhawan guiding the team on how the shot should be. Raja’s best friend & protector is shown in this song! Raja pays tribute to Ganpati Bappa in this song. It’s very touching to see Raja’s innocent relationship with Bappa as he speaks to him about everything that is happening in his life. This fun, electric song Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya has been released a few days back.

This time Prem and Raja will get to romance Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in Judwaa 2. While it promises to be a masala entertainer it might also be in the news for its amazing songs. The film has been extensively shot in London and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The actors have kept their fans updated with some regular post of videos and pictures from the sets of the film.

Judwaa 2 is a family entertainer produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production. It is directed by David Dhawan. It stars Varun Dhawan in a double role alongside Jacqueline and Taapsee. The movie is set to release on Dussehra, 29th September 2017.