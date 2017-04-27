A brand new trailer of Sarkar 3 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee and Yami Gautam in lead roles is here. We have to say, the second trailer seems much more interesting and has Big B looking angrier than ever in it.

Once again bringing back Amitabh Bachchan as Subhash Nagre, the political game of Sarkaar is set for a entertaining return. The story picks up after his both his sons Vishnu (Kay Kay Menon) and Shankar (Abhishek Bachchan) are no more. Nagre is angrier and smarter and now has his grandson Shivaji (Amit Sadh) is getting ready for his turn to rattle the system.

The dialogues in the new trailer are sharp and much more impressive compared to the first trailer. Take a look at Sarkar 3’s trailer here:

This is the third installment in the Sarkar series. The first one starred Abhishek Bachchan and Katrina Kaif while the second one titled Sarkar Raj starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a key role.

Looks, like Sarkar 3 will be captivating enough with lots of double-crossing and politics as its mainstay. We recently reported that, Amitabh Bachchan had to reshoot some scenes of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming movie Sarkar 3. The cine icon says he will share the reason behind it soon.

“Reshoot in progress. After long hours of debate and discussion Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) and I decided to change the look of ‘Sarkar 3‘. Just kidding,” Big B had tweeted late on Saturday night.

The actor also shared some photographs from the set, in which he is seen sitting on a bench with an intense look.

Written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, this political crime thriller is produced under the banners of Allumbra Entertainment and Wave Cinemas. Well, looking at the new trailer, we are definitely expecting another RGV special here!