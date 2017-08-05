The trailer of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan just got everybody hooked. From the funny comic scenes to the adorable chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. After that, the makers have now released the first song of the film Rocket Saiyyan.

When the trailer of the film was released last week, that’s when we were completely bowled over by their chemistry. The song promo had given us a gist of whats coming next and we must say the full track is wonderful. Rocket Saiyyan is a clever title for this track and is crafted very well. It is crooned by Ritu Pathak, Brijesh Shandliya, and Tanishk Bagchi. The song is written and composed by Tanishk-Vayu.

Watch the song right here:

it is majorly based on how Ayushmann is as super fast as a ‘rocket’ when it comes to doing things for his lady love. The song is fun, and and it pokes fun at how we celebrate weddings in our country. Bhumi and Ayushmann’s chemistry looks natural in the song! The crackling chemistry between the lead pair is too adorable to handle.

The movie revolves around the sensitive topic of impotency. Handling such a sensitive topic of impotency with so much sensibility and ease is just commendable.

Bhumi is gearing up for her next release Toilet: EK Prem Katha, where she will appear with Akshay Kumar. It is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Clean India Campaign. This will be her third movie. While Ayushmann’s last release was Meri Pyaari Bindu alongside Parineeti Chopra which fell flat at the box office. He is also gearing up for his upcoming release Bareilly Ki Barfi which also stars Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. Bareilly Ki Barfi is slated to release on 18th August.