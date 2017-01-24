After sharing its teaser posters, the makers of Irada have released the very first trailer of the film.

The chief minister recruits an NIA officer to investigate a mysterious blast. In the process, he meets a retired army officer, who seeks revenge for his daughter’s death and a journalist, who wants justice for her murdered boyfriend. Who is responsible for the blast? Is it conspiracy or vengeance? Will the officer be able to uncover the truth?

The trailer is extremely gripping and leaves us wanting for more. Take a look:

Irada marks the directorial debut of Aparna Singh and has been produced by Falguni Patel and Prince Soni. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Sagarika Ghatge, Divya Dutta and Sharad Kelkar. It is slated to hit theatres on 17th February.