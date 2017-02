Watch the teaser of the upcoming film Anaarkali Of Aaraah featuring Swara Bhaskar in the lead role.

Swara portrays the character of an erotic singer in the film.

Watch the teaser right here:

Directed by Avinash Das, the film also stars Sanjai Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

The film is scheduled to release on 24th March.