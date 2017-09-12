Just as when everyone was contemplating that Sanjay Dutt’s next film after completing his jail term would be the much awaited ‘Munnabhai’ series, he surprised everyone by announcing Bhoomi as his comeback film. Besides Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhant Gupta, the famous TV star who is making his debut with the film.

The makers of Bhoomi have recently released a video which features the making of ‘Will You Marry Me’. The video features the actors rehearsing for the ‘Will You Marry Me’ song, under the able guidance of the extremely famous choreographer Ganesh Acharya. The video also features the stars’ recalling their experience working in the song. Speaking about the song, the by-now-slim-and-trim Ganesh Acharya said, “We are having fun while shooting for the wedding song of Bhoomi”.

The film’s director Omung Kumar said, “It’s a wedding song that’s full on dhammaal. Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the song with as many as 300 dancers and he has even done a small cameo in the song. We have created a huge set which resembles Agra”. Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari said, “There’s a lot of fun and masti. It’s a typical ‘chhedo-ing’ kind of song. This is the first time I am working with the Ganesh Master. His style of working is really amazing.

About the whole song experience, the film’s Creative Director & producer Sandeep Singh said, “The very moment Anvita penned the lyrics ‘Jugni will you marry me’, we immediately decided to go ahead with it, which was followed by the musicians Sachin-Jigar working with her to compose the song. When Master Ganesh Acharya gave us two options of the signature steps, both the steps were so good that we decided to keep it in the song. The lyrics and the tune of the song are really amazing and catchy.”

Besides the above-mentioned stars, Bhoomi also stars Shekhar Suman. The film is all set to release on September 22 this year.