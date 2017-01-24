SHARE

Here’s the official trailer of the upcoming action film Commando 2 featuring Vidyut Jammwal in a lead role.


The second installment of Commando franchise revolves around the black money laundering in the country and also promises some high octane action sequences and stunts, like its prequel.

Watch this action-packed trailer right here:

Watch Action-Packed Trailer Of Commando 2 | Ft. Vidyut, Esha, Adah & Freddy
Watch Action-Packed Trailer Of Commando 2 | Ft. Vidyut, Esha, Adah & Freddy

Directed by Deven Bhojani and produced by Vipul Shah, the film also stars Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta and Freddy Daruwala in pivotal roles.

It is set to hit the screens on 3rd March, 2017.

