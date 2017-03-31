War for the Planet of the Apes Poster and Trailer OUT Now!!

Here’s the brand new trailer of War For The Planet Of The Apes. The ape leader, Caesar played by Andy Serkis is back. In this part of the film, we see Caesar and his community hidden in the forest while they are being hunted down by colonel played by Woody Harrelson.

This is the third part of the franchise which started off was Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes and later had Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes.

Check out the trailer here:

In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind.

As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

The film also stars Steve Zahn in a key role. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film is slated to release on 14th July.

It will be clashing with two Bollywood films, Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena – The Queen Of Mumbai and also Saif Ali Khan starrer Chef remake. All three of the films come from different genres and hence there is expectation that they all may find takers.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes debuted with a terrific $73 million. That included $4.1 m in Thursday previews and a $27.7 m opening Friday in 2014 in America. It was well above its prequel and now we expect War For The Planet Of Apes to go a notch higher than that. Franchise films are known to have good hold in international markets and looks like this will too.