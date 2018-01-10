Vodka Diaries Song: Rekha Bhardwaj & Ustad Rashid Khan Strike The Right Chord In Sakhi Ri

The makers of Vodka Diaries have released the next song from the film. The song is titled Sakhi Ri and it is a beautiful number.

The song has been crooned by Ustad Rashid Khan and Rekha Bhardwaj which is giving a classical touch to it. In this soulful song, we also see the glimpse of Rekha ji and Ustad Rashid Khan in between.

The song is pictured on the building romance between Kay Kay Menon, Mandira Bedi and Raima Sen’s characters. Sakhi Ri has been composed by Sandesh Shandilya while the lyrics have been penned by Aalok Shrivastav.

Vodka Diaries is about a policeman who attempts to solve a series of mysterious murders happening in a single night, which might be connected to the nightclub Vodka Diaries. Vodka Diaries will see Kay Kay Menon, Mandira Bedi and Raima Sen in lead roles.

Kay Kay Menon and Raima Sen will be sharing screen after a gap of nine years in Vodka Diaries. They were last seen together in Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd. What has been known about Mandira Bedi’s character is that she will be playing a romantic poet in the film. Herry Tangri, who portrayed the role of Yuvraj Singh in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, will been in a pivotal role in Vodka Diaries. TV actor Sooraj Thapar is also a part of the film.

Directed by debutant Kushal Srivastava, Vodka Diaries is set to release on January 19, 2018.