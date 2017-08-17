The trailer of Vivegam, with Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar in the lead, has been released and it manages to enthrall with its astonishing visuals. The film is special because it marks the actor’s 25 years long illustrious career.

From the looks of the trailer, one can make out that Ajith plays a commando who trains other agents to counter terrorism. It promises to be a solid entertainer. Going by the visuals, it looks like a high-budget action fest where Ajith’s character is a cross between Sylvester Stallone in Rocky and a suave international agent, say James Bond.

Take a look at the trailer here:

The actor is looking fitter than ever before and has also sported six-pack abs. He looks every bit stunning and lean-muscled in the Vivegam trailer. Directed by Siva, Vivegam is the third collaboration of Siva and Ajith. The movie is shot in Serbia and the snow-filled landscapes add beauty to this action-thriller.

As per the makers, the movie was shot at a restricted army base in Eastern Europe. Anirudh Ravichander has lent the music compositions while the amazing cinematography is brought by Vetri and edited by Ruben. Siva and Kabilan Vairamuthu have written the screenplay while the story has been compiled by Siva and Aadhi Narayana.

Trending :

Apart from Ajith, the film also features Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Agarwal, Akshara Hassan, among others. Oberoi, who is primarily seen in Hindi films, is making his Tamil debut with the film. Interestingly, he plays the antagonist in this action entertainer and is the reason behind the clashes.

Vivegam is the biggest film in Ajith’s career, in terms of its budget and expectations around it. The film is due in theaters on August 24.