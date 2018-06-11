Vishwaroop 2 Trailer: Kamal Haasan Performs NEVER SEEN Before Action!

The trailer for Vishwaroopam 2 (titled Vishwaroop 2 in Hindi) is out and has fans intrigued. The film was initially planned for a late 2013 release but was stuck in development and was revived only in April 2017 as Kamal Haasan himself took over as producer.

The film is being directed, co-produced and co-written by Kamal Haasan, he also stars in the film with Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Waheeda Rehman among others. The Hindi version is being produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment.

In the trailer we get a sneak peak into the adrenaline packed action in the film. We also realised that age is just a number for Kamal Haasan as his stunts in the trailer are jaw dropping. The director has used up air, land and water to carry out his fight sequences. Rahul Bose looks convincing in the role of a villain and make the wait for the film even more unbearable.

When Vishwaroopam released in 2013 it attracted a lot of attention and opposition as the movie got into legal controversies, regarding the film’s plot of Indian security services’ participation in the War on Terror, arose.

Despite several bans the film received positive reviews and the same is expected from Vishwaroopam II. As of 2018 it is the seventh highest Tamil movie of all time and the sequel is expected to break similar records.

Kamal, who is now active in the political arena, is also acting as the protagonist of the film.

The Hindi version of this bilingual will be presented by Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment. The Tamil version and the Telugu dubbed version is produced by Raajkamal Films International for Aascar Films Pvt Ltd.

Aamir Khan digitally launched the Hindi trailer, while Shruti Haasan did it for the Tamil Version and NTR Jr for the Telugu dubbed version.

The film is scheduled to release on August 10.