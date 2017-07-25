VIP 2 Hindi Trailer: Kajol Is Not Ready To Take Any Advice From Dhanush

The much-awaited first Hindi trailer of Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2 (Lalkar) is here. The trailer shows Dhanush as an educated graduate Raghuvaran who is trying hard to find a job but isn’t getting selected anywhere.

Kajol essays Vasundhara Parameshwar, the owner of Vasundhara construction. When Raghuvaran tries to tell her something, she insults him saying, “The corporate world, in short, is a political game. How dare you advise me?”After this, when Vasundhara offers Raghuvaran a job in her company, he refuses on her face.

Check out the trailer right here:

VIP 2 (Lalkar) is the sequel to 2014 blockbuster Velailla Pattathari. Being a sequel, there are high expectations from this one considering the first part did really well. Samuthirakan, Saranya Ponvannan, and Amala Paul will once again be reprising their roles in the second installment.

The film has been written by Dhanush and directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth. The comedy drama features the two powerhouse performers – Kajol and Dhanush together for the first time on the big screen. Kajol is returning to the big screen after 2015 released Dilwale, and Dhanush enjoys a huge fan following in the north after Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh.

Kajol, who is making her comeback into the southern cinema after two decades with Tamil film VIP 2, says cinema has changed and there are no more language barriers. Does she think the film industry doesn’t have a language barrier anymore? “I think in general, yes. But cinema has changed too. I feel the barriers in cinema, where language is concerned (has changed),” Kajol told IANS.

The actress further said, “We have categorized it as Bollywood, Hollywood, and Kollywood… But honestly, those barriers have changed on an international level. We have English films like The Avengers and Spider-Man which do humongous business, then there is Baahubali, which goes abroad and does so much business and comes back.”