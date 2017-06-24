Here’s the brand new motion poster of VIP 2 Lalkar starring Dhanush and Kajol in lead roles. The motion poster features both the leads giving stern looks. Being a sequel, there are high expectations from this one considering the first part did really well. In the first teaser of the second instalment, Dhanush certainly impressed us but Kajol was missing in it.

After a very long time, Kajol wil be seen in a Tamil film and hence we are very excited about it. This is the first time Kajol and Dhanush are teaming up for a film together. She will be seen playing the role of a lead antagonist in the film.

Take a look at the poster here:

Samuthirakan, Saranya Ponvannan and Amala Paul will once again be reprising their roles in the second instalment.This being the Hindi motion poster of the film, it has the tagline ‘Lalkar’ written with it. The trailer and music of the film is all set to be launched tomorrow in Mumbai.

Trending :

VIP 2, a sequel to the 2014 Tamil blockbuster Vela Illa Pattathari, stars Dhanush in the lead role while Kajol plays a suave businesswoman in a pivotal role.

“The role is something I am really very happy about. I really can’t reveal much about the film, as I have got strict orders from my director not to talk about the film,” the Dilwale actress said.

Talking about working with director Soundarya, she said, “She is great. She is wonderful person. She has been absolutely amazing to work with and I have had great time working with her.”