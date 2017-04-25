What we see other celebrities do is a basic gym workout regime but, Vidyut Jammwal has a knack of doing things differently.

Vidyut Jammwal trains like no other Bollywood star and that too without any form of dieting. He enforces that dieting isn’t the way to being fitter and says just sheer dedication towards working out leads to fitness.

Check out the video here:

In this video, he is seen training with a steel rod, moving it around like a powerful ninja. He is a professional martial artist and is a good looking one at that.

Flaunting his abs and his perfectly toned body, Vidyut shows us just what we should look for in our man!

Vidyut was last seen in Commando 2 reprising the role of Captain Karanvir Singh Dogra who is on a mission to eradicate black money, which has been siphoned to banks abroad. The movie also starred Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta, and Freddy Daruwala in lead roles. Directed by Deven Bhojani the movie was the second installment of Commando series.

Commando 2 collected around 24.90 crores at the box office. The film failed to recover its investment, nonetheless Vidyut’s action certainly turned out impressive.

Vidyut will be next seen in upcoming action thriller Baadshaho. The movie will feature also feature Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz.

The film, co-produced by Luthria and Bhushan Kumar is a thriller set in the Emergency era of the 1970s. Luthria will also be collaborating with a foreign action director for Baadshaho and its music includes Rajasthani folk with a funky twist, composed by Ankit Tiwari.

Baadshaho will hit the screens on 1st September. The movie will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. It is the remake of Tamil comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham. To be helmed by R.S Prasanna, who directed the original, the film will be jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros.