Vidya Balan Starrer Begum Jaan’s Complete Audio Jukebox Out

Check out the complete audio jukebox of the upcoming period drama Begum Jaan featuring Vidya Balan in the titular role.

The music album of the film is comprised of 5 tracks which are – Prem Mein Tohre (crooned by Asha Bhosle), Aazaadiyan (crooned by Sonu Nigam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan), Holi Khelein (crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Anmol Malik), Prem Mein Tohre – Reprise (crooned by Kavita Seth) and O Re Kaharo (crooned by Kalpana Patowary and Altamash Faridi)

Enjoy the complete jukebox right here:

The album is composed by Anu Malik and the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir. The tracks are arranged and produced by Hitesh Modak, while it is mixed and mastered By Eric Pillai (The Future Sound Of Bombay).

Begum Jaan is helmed by National Award winner Srijit Mukherji. The Bengali director is making his directorial debut in Bollywood with this film. Srijit Mukherjee’s directorial is a Hindi adaptation of Bengali film Rajkahini, which saw Rituparna Sengupta in the lead role.

Apart from Vidya Balan, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Chunky Pandey, Vivek Mushran, Poonam Rajput, Ridheema Tiwari, Flora Saini, Priyankaa Setia, Mishti Chakraborty, Sumit Nijhawan, Pitobash and Rajesh Sharma.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Vishesh Bhatt and Play Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release on 14th April. Post the release of Begum Jaan, Vidya Balan will start the shooting of Tumhari Sulu.

Tumhari Sulu revolves around the character of Sulu (Sulochana), a simple, happy-go-lucky housewife who stumbles upon a job of a night RJ (radio jockey). The music will play a crucial element in the film.

Interestingly, Vidya has previously portrayed the character of an RJ in Lage Raho Munnabhai. Tumhari Sulu will be directed by a noted ad-man Suresh Triveni.