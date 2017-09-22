Vidya Balan Is All Fun & Games In Tumhari Sulu Poster Making

Few days ago makers of Tumhari Sulu released couple of quirky posters along with a very interesting teaser. Directed by Suresh Triveni, this film stars Vidya Balan as a late night radio jockey.

A well renowned ad maker Suresh Triveni is helming Tumhari Sulu with a very unconventional story. Based on the life of every working Indian woman, teaser of Tumhari Sulu depicts how Sulu (Vidya Balan) manages her professional & personal life. The makers have now came up with the making of Tumhari Sulu poster. Vidya Balan is in her natural quirky avatar in the video.

The poster depicted Vidya wearing a glittering red sari Sulu’s face is covered as she holds some gifts for the contest winners in her hand along with a bag full of vegetables. The movie is tagged with #MainKarSaktiHai which tends to be an inspirational slogan for Sulu’s character saying how she could do anything.

The film stars actor Manav Kaul as Vidya Balan’s husband and actress Neha Dhupia as Vidya’s Boss. It is directed by noted ad-filmmaker Suresh Triveni.

On being asked about how the industry is changing and new form of films are being accepted.

Trending :

Vidya admitted that slowly and surely we are moving towards making and watching films that are very relatable.

She said, “Where the hero is not out of the ordinary… He or she is an ordinary person, who overcomes circumstances in life and then becomes extraordinary. I think that’s the shift, which is why you see an actor like Akshay Kumar be a part of a film like ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’. I think it isn’t really about making social films, but about telling our stories that are relevant to us and are rooted in our reality.”

Vidya Balan was last seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Begum Jaan, which hit theatres on 14th April. Vidya played a brothel madam in the partition drama, which is the Hindi adaptation of Srijit’s award-winning Bengali movie Rajkahini. Tumhari Sulu hits the theatres on 24th November for you!