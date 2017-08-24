After the trailer and songs of Baadshaho impressed everyone with its raw look, here are dialogue promos that promise you enough drama. The promos are featuring the lead characters and their killer lines.

Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi redefine desi cool with their rustic accent in these promos. The filmmakers have unveiled a few new dialogue promos of the flick. And, all of the clips are interesting enough to make cinema lovers more curious about the movie.

Take a look:

With Baadshaho, the team of Ajay, Emraan and filmmaker Milan Luthria will return to the silver screen after a gap of seven years since the release of ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’.The film stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles.Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadhshao will release on 1 September 2017.

The film is set in the back drop of the emergency and revolves around a big heist carried out by Ajay and his team. It is the story of a gang of robbers trying to loot the gold reserve, which is being transported from one city to another. Within 96 hours, a truck full of gold will have to safely cover 600 kilometers to reach its destination.

According to a report in India West, Except for Ileana D’Cruz, all the actors of Baadshaho were required to drive old jeeps, pickup trucks, armored truck, motorcycles and even cars that were used in Rajasthan in the 1970s. Under the guidance of Devgn, who has earlier driven such vehicles in Luthria’s 1999 Kachche Dhaage, the other actors were able to acquire these skills very soon.

For training the cast in maneuvering the vehicles, Luthria had flown in German action crew for the car sequences. They also spent weeks modifying the engines, handbrakes, clutches, and transmission to make sure that the vehicles performed as required.