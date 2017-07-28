Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha‘s trailer has been creating extremely good buzz with its trailer and songs. The makers released multiple dialogue promos adding to its already positive buzz.

These dialogue promos from the film have set the mood for the film which was already hyping up. The plot of the film revolves around a small town where a newlywed couple as in Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar – and how the lack of a proper toilet at home brings in a divide between them. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about. The film’s trailer is a mix of entertainment & social values.

Dialogue Promo 1: Kahan Se Laoon Shauchalaya

In the first dialogue promo, Akshay Kumar is seen annoyed on building a toilet at his house. He tries to explain his fellow mates that how he has tried everything but can’t get rid of this problem.

Dialogue Promo 2: Aadmi Desi Hoon

In the second promo, he tries to lure Bhumi to fall for him reciting some very cheesy lines. This is fun and humour should find a connection with the audience.

Dialogue Promo 3: Mard Toh Ghar Ke Peeche Baith Jaate Hain

In the third one, Bhumi Pednekar expresses her grief of not being able to get proper resources of sanitation at her doorstep. She nails this one with her expressions and dialogue delivery.

Dialogue Promo 4: Radhe Radhe

Dialogue promo number 4 consists of Akshay Kumar opposing his people as he throws away a challenge that he will step up and resolve the toilet issue in the village. His Radhe Radhe touch, in the end, hypes up the mood of the scene.

Dialogue Promo 5: Bhaisaab Na Kaho Please

The last dialogue promo is hilarious of them all. Divyendu Sharma could turn out to be a dark horse surprising everyone with his comic timing as he has done in the past.

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is written by Sidhharth and Garima, the writers of the 2013 Hindi film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela.