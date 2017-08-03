The makers of Bareilly Ki Barfi are receiving immense love from the audience for the trailer of the film. Overwhelmed by the response, makers distributed sweets to mark the positive reception of their second song Nazm Nazm.

Now, the makers have released three dialogue promos from the movie. The promos are hilariously amazing. The dialogues are unique and they will definitely build up the excitement among people. Watch the 3 dialogue promos here:







In the dialogue promo 1, Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana) teaches Pritam Vidrohi how to be a stud. It’s hilarious as it backfires and Pritam becomes ultra-cool impressing everyone. In the second one, Bitti (Kriti Sanon) asks Chirag to help her meet Pritam. This track seems to be the most hilarious portion of the film.

Dialogue promo 3 is about Bitti and Chirag Dubey, first meeting and how Bitti’s family jumbles up that gathering.

Thr trailer has been getting very good response from all over. The movie has Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles. It also stars Rajkummar Rao who shines with his quirky performance in the trailer. Pankaj Tripathi portrays the role of Bitti’s father and he might turn out to be the biggest humor drawer of all.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari’s second film as a director and the film has created a lot of right noise and her direction has been praised by everyone. Juno Chopra is the creative producer who has been involved with all aspects of the film.Written by Dangal’s writer director Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain, Bareilly Ki Barfi is scheduled to release on 18th August 2017. Bareilly Ki Barfi is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios.

The film’s plot revolves around the love triangle between the leads. The rustic humor which has been working in Bollywood movies could be the USP of this film too. The movie is coming a week after Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. August is jam packed for Bollywood hence all the movies have to make sure with their content as the public will get exhausted watching a film every week.