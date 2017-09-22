VIDEO! When Judwaa Salman Khan Met Judwaa 2 Varun Dhawan!

The most awaited moment is here! Judwaa 1 Salman Khan meets Judwaa 2 Varun Dhawan in this video clip.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Judwaa 2 has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. The remake of the comedy blockbuster is one of the most anticipated films of the year. While the audience is highly excited to witness the film owing to its cast, content and songs, one of the most interesting things about the films has been Salman Khan’s cameo.

Salman Khan brought to screen the characters of Raja and Prem and carved a place for them in our hearts. 20 years after the 1997 cult film entertained us, Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to revive the iconic characters, this time with Varun Dhawan.

The news of Salman Khan featuring in the remake of the comedy had created waves all over. The makers have now given glimpses from one of the most awaited scenes of the film, wherein Judwaa 1 meets Judwaa 2.

The video showcases Salman Khan interacting with Varun Dhawan for the first time and Salman Khan as Raja and Prem reinforce being the original Judwaa and Varun Dhawan being Judwaa 2.

Packed with action, drama, comedy and romance the original 1997 Judwaa was a huge hit amongst the audience, hence, the audience has been highly excited to watch the revamped version of the film.

Trending :

The trailer of the comedy film leaves you in splits with its perfectly timed jokes and brilliant performances. The songs ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12‘, ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa‘, ‘Oonchi Hai Building‘ and ‘Aa Toh Sahi‘ have got everyone dancing to its tunes.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2‘ directed by David Dhawan will have Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in ‘Judwaa‘. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen slipping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

There has been huge anticipation to witness the evergreen classic get a contemporary twist.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.