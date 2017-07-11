Tiger Shroff is known to be a fitness freak. The actor is trained in martial arts, passionate about working out and hits the gym regularly without a break! He also plays football and practices kickboxing and gymnastics to chisel his physique. He posted a video on social media today where he is seen training hard with the new high-intensity training shoes by Skechers Performance called the GoTrain Endurance.

GoTrain is a high-performance shoe by Skechers. The multi-activity athletic training shoe is light in weight and has been specially designed to elevate your workout experience by offering what your workout demands the most – comfort, support, stability and grip. Tiger Shroff announced the arrival of the GoTrain range by Skechers through a special fitness video where he is seen undergoing heavy weight training.

Thank you @skechersperformanceindia for these #GoTrain shoes, they are perfect for my high intensity workouts. #TrainStrong A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

The new Skechers performance GoTrain shoes have been launched with two variants- GoTrain Endurance and GoTrain Vortex 2 that enables you to train strong.

On the work front, Tiger will next be seen in Munna Michael alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nidhi Agerwal. The film, directed by Sabbir Khan is slated to hit theatres on 21st July.

Tiger Shroff has also been finalized for Indian remake of Hollywood actioner “Rambo”, which starred action icon Sylvester Stallone. The actor is excited to get on board, but says he can never replace Stallone. The remake will be directed by Siddharth Anand and co-produced by M! Capital Ventures, Original Entertainment, Impact Films and Siddharth Anand Pictures.