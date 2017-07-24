The trailer of A Gentleman has been getting a good response from the public and the makers had released the first song of the film titled as Disco Disco recently.

Song Disco Disco gathered some good attention from the audiences. Sporting shiny jacket with five stars on the back Sidharth takes you on a nostalgic trip of yesteryear’s disco songs. And now the makers have released a making-of video of the same.

Watch it here:

In the video, Sidharth and Jacqueline are seen talking about their experience. They also mention that the song gives total Disco era feels. Sidharth Malhotra recalls his collaboration with Bosco as they had earlier worked together for Kala Chashma. He is seen praising the choreographer and his team for the nice, dance, fun number. Bosco also was more than happy making the actors dance to his tunes.

The actor was more than excited to don the shiny jacket and shoes and said, “First time I’m wearing bell bottoms on-screen which is pretty cool, a jacket which is lit up, shoes which are lit up. A lot of bling, a lot of lights. Jacqueline expresses her fascination to the ‘oohs and aahs’ in the song which takes us to the retro era.

The song serves its purpose of being a club song and will surely cater to music loving people. The song is shiny and glamorous displaying the alluring chemistry between Sidharth & Jacqueline. Jacqueline shares her favorite part of the song saying, “Shot on the really amazing lens, which is fish eye which gives a really fun, club like vibe. That was one of my favourite things about the song.”

Produced by Fox Star Studios, ‘A Gentleman’ is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017