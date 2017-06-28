The makers of Tubelight have released a behind the scenes video from the film’s Ladakh schedule. The video exemplifies the difficulty the film’s unit had to face while shooting in the region. Mostly the war scenes have been shot in Ladakh, which feature Sohail Khan in the avatar of Bharat Singh Bisht, a soldier.

The film was shot in Leh for around 15 days, informs the lead actor cum producer Salman Khan. Talking about shooting in different locations, director Kabir Khan said, “Locations for me are very important. I seriously feel that locations bring in a certain character into the film.”

Salman’s brother and co-star Sohail Khan elaborated on the difficulties the unit had to face while shooting in Ladakh. He said, “We actors are still a little pampered, we just have to get ready for the shot but the unit is working in between the shots. The terrain was difficult, the winds used to begin from 132 onwards. Those winds were nasty because they used to carry mud and pebbles that used to hit our eyes and ears. Hats off to the unit!”

Although the makers had a tough time filming in Ladakh, the war scenes shot in scenic locales were surely a delight to the eyes!

Tubelight opened to poor reviews from critics on Friday. The film was not showered with love by the audience either. Box office performance of the movie bears testimony to this fact. On its 5th day, Tuesday, the movie collected Rs 13.50 crores at the box office and now stands with a total of 97.36 crores at the domestic box office. This surely is a disappointment for a Salman Khan film and is quite surprising that it could not enter the 100-cr-club on its opening weekend.

Tubelight’s performance indicates that Bhai’s fans across the country are not very happy with the kind of role he plays in this film. Although Laxman Singh Bisht has a heart made of pure gold (just like any other Salman Khan character) but they can’t bear to watch Bhai as a slow-witted man, who gets teased and beaten mercilessly and is unable to protect himself.