Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been in the news since their wedding. The two had a dream wedding in Tuscany, Itlay. Social media went berserk with the announcement, photos, and videos of the duo from Italy came out.

The couple went on a dream honeymoon after their wedding which was followed by their two grand receptions. Well, yes we all know they have resumed work and now a video a Virat from the field is floating on the internet.

It’s not just a video but it has Virat kissing his wedding ring. Kohli became the third Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar (2) and Pujara (1) to make 150 runs in Test against South Africa.

Kohli’s performance in the 1st Test at Newlands, Cape Town was highly scrutinized by former cricketers and fans as the batting line-up failed miserably to score despite the bowlers collecting all 20 wickets.

Not known to shy away from expressing himself, the Indian captain celebrated the milestone with a sweet gesture as he took out the wedding ring, flaunted it and kissed it. The gesture had a lot to say from the skipper after the fans lashed out at his wife Anushka Sharma after his failure in the first Test.

Post marriage, the couple has not shied away from hiding their love for each other and have posted pictures on various occasions.

Let’s take a look at the video: