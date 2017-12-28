More than 700 days of training, more than 20 injuries, more than 2000 kms of travel and countless punches – Vineet Kumar Singh, the lead protagonist of Anurag Kashyap’s forthcoming movie Mukkabaaz got trained like a professional boxer to pull off his role in the love story, produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

Mukkabaaz talks about an aspiring boxer Shravan (Vinit) who slogs day and night to achieve his dream of being a recognised boxer. Things go awry when he falls in love with a high caste, a mute girl who happens to be the niece of his arch nemesis, the head of the state boxing federation, Bhagwandas Mishra (Jimmy).

Watch video: Vineet Kumar Singh gets into training mode for Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz!
VIDEO:  This Is How Vineet Kumar Transformed Into A Mukkabaaz!

A look at Vineet’s training video and it’s unlikely that you will fail to be completely and utterly stunned by the bone-crunching, muscle-wrenching physicality of the role that Vineet had gone through.

From lifting tyres and weights, runs, grueling workouts and, of course, boxing like a pro… Vineet had undergone all that a professional boxer would do to resemble and punch like a boxer on screen.

While most boxers quit boxing by the age of 35, Vineet got into the garb of a boxer by actually getting into the rigorous training mode of a boxer, much to the surprise of Anurag Kashyap.

Anurag Kashyap says, “I told Vineet that Mukkabaaz will be possible only if he is ready to get trained like a professional boxer. The same night he packed everything left for Punjab to become a boxer and came back after a year.”

“During his initial days of training, there was no acceptance for Vineet as they felt that he is an actor and he is doing all this for a role. But gradually they accepted him and made him part of their group. Mukkabaaz was possible only because of his sheer dedication and perseverance.”

Presented by Eros International & Aanand L Rai and produced by Colour Yellow in association with Phantom Films, Mukkabaaz directed by Anurag Kashyap also features Zoya Hussain, Jimmy Shergill and Ravi Kishan.

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here