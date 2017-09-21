Many times you must have wondered about the techniques the film used to accomplish the very tough task of shooting the underwater sequences. Even though these underwater sequences look like a visual delight, there are many technicalities involved in shooting such underwater sequences. The same has been shown in the latest video which has been released by the makers of the Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi, the film which has been playing on everyone’s minds and lips ever since the time it went on the floors.

The video, which is titled ‘making of underwater sequence’, has Sharad Kelkar introducing the viewers to the film’s first underwater sequence. What follows that are a series of painstaking efforts from the whole team, including the film’s director Omung Kumar, who is constantly eyeing the camera monitor without even blinking an eyelid as he is someone who will not settle for anything less than the best.

Being a ‘hands-on’ director, the video shows Omung Kumar taking a plunge underwater himself in order to ensure that the shooting takes place as per plan. Do not miss the relief with which he exclaims ‘Fabulous’, after the shot, which only proves that he is extremely satisfied with the results.

Sharad Kelkar, who plays the antagonist in the film, is seen with a few bruises on his face. This is a big giveaway of the fact that the underwater sequence is an integral part of the breathtaking action sequences in the film. The victimised Aditi Rao Hydari, on her part, seems to be submerging under the water as a lifeless doll.

Besides Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharad Kelkar, Bhoomi also stars Sidhant Gupta and Shekhar Suman. The film features a sensational item number titled ‘Trippy Trippy’, which has been picturised on the sexy Sunny Leone.

Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios, Bhoomi, which is about an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter, is all set to release tomorrow (September 22).