Jacqueline Fernandez stole the show in the song Chandralekha from A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky. The gorgeous diva got everyone’s heartbeat racing with her sizzling moves in the song.

The BTS video of Chandralekha showcases the sweat and blood Jacqueline Fernandez lost in the making of this visual treat.

As reported earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez underwent training of Pole dance, especially for the song. The BTS video depicts the hard work and dedication the actress has put into the karaoke number.

Chandralekha captivates the essence of Miami with the party, the club set up and most importantly the pole dance.

Jacqueline revealed that she got a pole dance instructor to train her for about 2 months for the song. The instructor was more than delighted to instruct the Bollywood beauty.

Sidharth Malhotra is all praises for his co star as she pulled off the sexy dance form. The actor said, ” It looks great and she’s (Jacqueline) the only girl who can pull it off.”

The pole dance instructor, Roxy too was appreciative of Jacqueline Fernandez. She said, “She was already fit and ready to do it, so we moved super fast and and did amazing things in a very short period of time.”

Trending :

Jacqueline Fernandez also faced injuries as she was perfecting the difficult dance form. The video showcases the actress talking about her injuries, she also shared, ” It looks beautiful, but at the same time it requires a lot of strength.”

The actress has got everyone swooning over her perfect moves, just like us the entire cast and crew applauded Jacqueline Fernandez for her sheer dedication.

The directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. were highly appreciative of the actress as they said, ” It came in handy, showcasing her skills and everybody was going wow, it’s good.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.