Filmmaker Kabir Khan has managed to get Shah Rukh Khan doing a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tubelight. The film releases this Friday, and the fans will see the two Khans sharing screen space in a film after 15 years.

Talking about it in an interview, Kabir said that though he finds the idea of cameos by big stars a publicity tactic, the particular character in Tubelight demanded a superstar. “It was a role screaming for a superstar cameo otherwise I wouldn’t have. I find it gimmicky. But when you will watch the film, you will realize the role needed a superstar. We went to him with the role and he was kind enough to agree. It is a brilliant cameo but I can’t say much about it because it will take away the joy of seeing it.”

The director-actor duo recently shot the Fair and Handsome advertisement together. The makers of the advertisement have released a behind-the-scenes video. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan and Kabir Khan talk about their long lasting friendship which started from college and moved to theaters and now films.

Watch the video here:

In this behind-the-scenes video, Kabir Khan also reveals how SRK would help him to pass his exams in film school. This is the first time the Kabir has directed an advertisement.

Tubelight is the first time Kabir collaborated with Shah Rukh on a film. He recently began filming a short film with King Khan for Dubai Tourism. When asked about a possibility of a full-fledged collaboration with Shah Rukh, Kabir said, “I would love to work with him. I have known him since college days in Delhi. We shot for an advertisement recently and we do speak about ideas. So, if there comes an idea, we both agree upon, I am sure we will collaborate.”

Trending :

The period drama, set against the backdrop of Sino-Indian war in 1962, also stars Sohail Khan and Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, in her Bollywood debut. Tubelight is based on Little Boy, a 2015 World War II war fantasy-drama film.