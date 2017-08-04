Sidharth Malhotra has something special for Alia Bhatt with Chandralekha. Chandralekha

song from A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky which released earlier yesterday has got our heads turn. The song which showcases Sidharth Malhotra singing Chandralekha in an office party has got a new twist.

Sidharth Malhotra shared a mini video where in the song’s signature line which consists the word Chandralekha is replaced with ‘Alia Bhatt’.

The original lyrics of the song reads, “O Chandralekha jab jab tujhko dekha, Aaye aisi feeling, FFirst-time tujhko dekha”… which replace with, O Alia Bhatt jab jab tujhko dekha, Aaye aisi feeling, First time tujhko dekha”…

The actor took to Twitter sharing, “Have something special for you.. @aliaa08 hope you like it.#Chandralekha #AGentleman @Asli_Jacqueline”. The video has surely captivated the audiences creating immense anticipation.

Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha are among the actors who were dedicated these videos.

Chandralekha song is the hottest office party number featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra in breathtakingly sizzling chemistry. The trailer of the film received a great response and has got everyone eager to witness the action comedy. Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.