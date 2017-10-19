On Diwali, the festival of lights, actor Shahid Kapoor presents the title of his forthcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Shahid posted the details of the film on social media this morning with an interesting caption, “Let’s celebrate the festival of light with the wish that soon electricity will be a right and not a privilege for all.”

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is directed by Shree Narayan Singh. His last directed film was Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s blockbuster Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a story of a common man’s fight against power distribution companies. Shahid Kapoor reportedly plays the role of a lawyer, who raises his voice against power distribution companies.

Initially, reports suggested that the movie would be titled Roshni. However, a title announcement video was released today on the occasion of Diwali. The movie is now titled as Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

It will be interesting to see Shahid in this flick. The other star cast of the movie has not been announced yet. Will it be Bhumi Pednekar again? Let’s wait and see. Meanwhile, take a look at the video of Batti Gul Meter Chalu shared by Shahid Kapoor:



In the video, it mentions the director and writer, then shows pigeons on electricity wires. Two dialogue boxes will be seen. One reads: Kal Raat Se Batti Gul Hai, and the other reads: Phir Bhi Bill Sabka Full Hai.

The film’s story, screenplay, and dialogues are being written by Garima and Siddharth and the concept is by Vipul Rawal. Starring Shahid Kapoor, the film will go on floors soon.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his big release Padmavati. The actor plays the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh – King of Chittor.