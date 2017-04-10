Sunil Grover took the Cricketers Workout Challenge on UC Talks. Prominent celebrity trainer Prashant Sawant, who has trained the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sunny Leone and Ajay Devgn was responsible for getting the comedian to sweat it out!

Looking at the celebrities he trains, one would only expect Prashant Sawant’s work out regime to be a tad bit tedious for Sunil Grover. Sunil went through a series of Push-Ups, Battle Ropes, Hanging Knee Ups, Military Press, Abs Wheel Roll Outs and also the Natural Sprint!

Watch this fun video right here:

Of course it wasn’t easy! But with the help of a more than capable trainer – Prashant Sawant, Sunil Grover did it all and emerged a victor at the Body Sculptor studio, Khar!

It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match, which is co-owned by Preity Zinta, scheduled on 13th of April. Sunil Grover will be live commenting on UC News App on 13th April with Sunny Leone (we guess!).

Sunil has quit The Kapil Sharma Show after he was allegedly physically assaulted by show’s host Kapil Sharma during a flight back from Melbourne. Post that, other comedians Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra also boycotted the show.

The makers and channel tried hard to bring Sunil back on the Show, however, his tweet – “My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can’t be the only reason to do something, or not to do something” – was a clear hint that he is done with The Kapil Sharma Show and is in no mood to come back.

The channel has now approached veteran comedian Raju Srivastava for The Kapil Sharma Show. Talking to the media, Raju Srivastava confirmed that he is the new entry to the show, but he is still not sure how his character or act will be presented to the audience by channel.

According to reports, if The Kapil Sharma Show does not regain its TRPs, the channel might scrap the show. A close source also reveals that the channel is planning to take Sunil Grover on board and offer him, his own show.